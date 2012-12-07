版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says has agreed to commercial terms on Guangzhou deal

TORONTO Dec 7 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Says has agreed to commercial terms on Bank of Guangzhou acquisition

