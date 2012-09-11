版本:
BRIEF-Scotiabank could sell minority stakes in Chilean, Mexican ops

TORONTO, Sept 11 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Could sell minority stakes in Mexican, Chilean operations to fund other

acquisitions or raise capital - CRO Pitfield

