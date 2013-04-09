BRIEF-Scotiabank CEO tells AGM expects soft landing for Canada housing

BRIEF-Ares Management announces formation of development capital resources
* Ares Management announces formation of development capital resources
TORONTO, April 9 Bank of Nova Scotia : * CEO Waugh says expects "soft landing" for Canadian housing market * Scotiabank sees great opportunities for wealth, insurance, and cash
management businesses in Canada and internationally - President * Scotiabank's Porter says bank's wholesale/retail mix is appropriate
* Ares Management announces formation of development capital resources
BRUSSELS, April 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.