BRIEF-Scotiabank CEO tells AGM expects soft landing for Canada housing

TORONTO, April 9 Bank of Nova Scotia : * CEO Waugh says expects "soft landing" for Canadian housing market * Scotiabank sees great opportunities for wealth, insurance, and cash

management businesses in Canada and internationally - President * Scotiabank's Porter says bank's wholesale/retail mix is appropriate

