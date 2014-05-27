版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 27日 星期二 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia CEO says eyeing acquisition 'pipeline'

TORONTO May 27 Bank of Nova Scotia : * CEO says bank has "pipeline of acquisitions" that it continues to look at
