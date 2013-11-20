RESEARCH ALERT-Bank of Nova Scotia: National Bank Financial raises price target

Nov 20 : * Bank of Nova Scotia : National Bank Financial raises price target to

C$68 from C$65; rating outperform * TD Bank : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$104 from

C$99; rating outperform * RBC : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$73 from C$68;

rating sector perform * Bank of Montreal : National Bank Financial raises price target to

C$74 from C$71; rating sector perform * CIBC : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$90 from C$86;

rating sector perform