Bank of Nova Scotia sells C$1.75 bln debt-term sheet

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q2 earnings per share of 86 cents, plus or minus a few cents - SEC filing
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
Oct 12 Bank of Nova Scotia on Friday sold C$1.75 billion ($1.79 billion) of debt due 2024, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.036 pct issue was priced at par to yield 151.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The issue is due Oct. 18, 2024, with early redemption on Oct. 18, 2019.
The lead manager of the sale was investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia.
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, and the company's stock tumbled.