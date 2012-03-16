版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 17日 星期六 01:01 BJT

New Issue-BNS sells $2.75 bln in two parts

March 16 The Bank of Nova Scotia 
on Thursday sold a $2.75 billion of covered bond in two parts in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche
Bank, Scotia Capital, and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 1.05 PCT    MATURITY    03/20/2015   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.912   FIRST PAY   09/20/2012 	
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 1.08 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-A    SPREAD 52.6 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 1.75 PCT    MATURITY    03/20/2017   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.89    FIRST PAY   09/20/2012 	
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 1.773 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-A    SPREAD 69 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐