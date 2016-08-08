Bank of Nova Scotia planning to exit Taiwan market -Taiwan govt sources

UPDATE 1-Angry Birds maker Rovio to open game development studio in London
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
TAIPEI Aug 8 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank, has applied to Taiwan's financial regulator to exit the local market as part of a strategy shift in the Asia Pacific region, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
"They are planning to leave Taiwan in the fourth quarter. We have not approved (its departure) yet as there are still some administrative procedures to go through," said an official of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). "On principle, we will respect their wishes."
The FSC official and three others asked not to be identified because the matter has yet been made public.
A FSC spokesman confirmed that it had received notice from the bank of its intent to leave the market.
The Bank of Nova Scotia branch in Taipei was not able to comment.
(Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors bailed out of sterling and stock markets in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union undermined appetite for risky assets.