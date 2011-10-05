Forex probe ramps up as US government steps in

* Bank of NY Mellon fights twin federal, state fraud suits
* Rare application of U.S. law seeks penalties in FX case
* BNY Mellon shares down 3 percent
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 5 A years-long investigation into
whether Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) and other banks
overcharged clients on foreign-exchange transactions has risen
to a new level with a civil fraud action by federal prosecutors
who police Wall Street.
The move late Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice --
and a separate lawsuit brought the same day by New York's
attorney general -- rattled investors in BNY Mellon stock.
Analysts said on Wednesday that the legal action adds to risks
for the company, which along with State Street Corp (STT.N) is
also facing foreign-exchange lawsuits in other states.
The Justice Department's case was brought by Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara's civil frauds unit. He established the
unit in March 2010 to bring new resources to fighting financial
fraud. The lawsuit is only the second the office has brought
under a relatively new law passed after the 1980s
savings-and-loan scandal.
It accuses the custodial bank of improperly misrepresenting
currency exchange rates to clients so that it can protect a
lucrative part of its business.
The bank said it will fight the lawsuits.
"This is an application of the federal law in an area to
the best of my knowledge that hasn't been tried before and
we'll see how the courts react to it," said Mark Rifkin, a
shareholder lawyer at Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz in
New York who is not involved in foreign-exchange litigation.
"The state lawsuit looks more straightforward -- you said
you were going to do one thing and you did something else," he
said of the New York state attorney general's complaint.
BNY Mellon shares fell 57 cents, or 3 percent, to $18.25,
in afternoon trading on Wednesday.
The new lawsuits "are a clear headline risk and a degree of
fundamental risk," Evercore Partners stock analyst Andrew
Marquardt wrote in a research note. He said the news will weigh
on shares of BNY Mellon.
BNY Mellon has signaled it would fight both lawsuits.
Spokesman Kevin Heine said both sets of prosecutors had a
"fundamental misunderstanding" of the foreign exchange market
and the role of custodial banks. He said the lawsuits suffered
"the same flawed analysis" of the banks' services to clients in
foreign exchange transactions.
Legal battles have raged for several years over claims that
custodial banks, mainly BNY Mellon and State Street, routinely
overcharged pension funds and other institutional clients on
currency transactions.
State Street was sued in October 2009 by the California
attorney general over its foreign-exchange practices. In August
this year, state officials in Florida and Virginia sued BNY
Mellon, joining whistleblower lawsuits originally filed by the
group FX Analytics.
The latest lawsuits targeted BNY Mellon's "standing
instruction" service in which it provides clients with an
as-needed basis for foreign exchange services. Prosecutors said
that since 2000 the bank has been promising clients the best
available rate but instead giving them the worst or nearly the
worst and then making a profit for itself from the price
differential.
MORE THAN $2 BILLION SOUGHT
Bharara's complaint seeks hundreds of millions of dollars
in civil penalties while New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office said its lawsuit aims to recover nearly
$2 billion, accounting for more than 65 percent of BNY Mellon's
foreign exchange revenues [ID:nN1E7931ZS].
The DoJ case brings claims under the Financial Institutions
Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989, which allows
prosecutors to recover civil penalties from financial firms
involving violations such as mail fraud and wire fraud. The
statute allows the government to sue entities that defraud
consumers.
The federal complaint said that if Bank of New York Mellon
had provided time stamps on when the trades were executed, it
would have been easier to determine whether their rates were
fair and reasonable.
"With an alleged fraud of this magnitude and scope, it is
imperative for the United States to seek justice and reform on
a broad scale while individual victims simultaneously pursue
their own damages," Bharara said in a statement.
Bharara's office said the overcharges were a long-running
practice and continued even after media reports of the State
Street lawsuit in California. When the California lawsuit was
publicized, "BNYM's director of FX trading in New York emailed
the Reuters report to all BNYM FX sales employees with the
subject heading, 'Oh No,'" Tuesday's court papers contend.
BNY Mellon then was flooded with inquiries from clients and
investment managers "about whether BNYM was engaging in similar
pricing conduct" according to the federal lawsuit.
Tuesday's lawsuits were separate actions, and neither the
Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office nor the New York State
Attorney General referred to the other's case in their
respective press releases.
"When you see two agencies like that bringing charges
within hours it could mean they coordinated the case but more
times than not it is regulators trying to be the first to file
charges," said Chicago securities lawyer Andrew Stoltmann.
A spokeswoman for Bharara declined comment. A spokesman for
Schneiderman declined comment.
The cases are USA v The Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-6969 and State of New York v. The Bank of New York Mellon
Corp, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No.
09/114735.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Longstreth and Karen Freifeld;
Editing by Martha Graybow, Gary Hill)