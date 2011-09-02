BNY Mellon grants ex-CEO Kelly $33.8 mln in pay

* Robert Kelly to receive $33.8 mln in pay
* Package includes severance, bonus, pension, vested stock
* Ex-CEO stepped down due to differences in strategy
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
(BK.N) has agreed to pay $33.8 million in severance and
benefits to Robert Kelly, who stepped down as chief executive
this week after disagreeing with the board over how to manage
the company.
Kelly, 57, will receive a $2 million in severance pay, as
well as a prorated bonus targeted at $4 million, which will be
adjusted based on Bank of New York Mellon's performance for the
full year.
He will also be able to cash in on restricted stock awards
for past service totaling $11.2 million and a bested
supplemental pension annuity valued at about $16.6 million.
Kelly stepped down on Thursday in a surprise move due to
what Bank of New York Mellon described as "differences in
approach to managing the company." He was replaced by Gerald
Hassell, the bank's 59-year-old president, who took over as
chairman and CEO.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Gunna
Dickson)