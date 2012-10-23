版本:
2012年 10月 23日

Spain economy shrank 0.4 pct q/q in Q3 - c.bank

MADRID Oct 23 Spain's economy likely contracted by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2012 from the second and by 1.7 percent year on year, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.

The corresponding figures for the second quarter were 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent.

