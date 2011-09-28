UPDATE 2-Bank of Tokyo lease unit to buy plane engines

* Engine lessor looks to grow

* Terms not disclosed (Adds details, company comment)

Sept 28 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) said a subsidiary reached an agreement with Macquarie Bank Ltd MBL.UL to acquire 47 aircraft engines, looking to expand its customer base.

BTMU Capital Corp said the deal would bolster the global presence of its Engine Lease Finance Corp (ELFC) unit, which leases and finances spare engines used by the airline industry.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jon Sharp, president of Engine Lease Finance Corp, which is based in Ireland, said his company was charting plans for fairly aggressive growth and could acquire more engine assets.

He also said the Macquarie deal would bring the company's portfolio to close to 300 plane engines and position it well should the uncertain global economy result in cancellations and deferrals of spare engine orders.

"It's an opportunity which was too good for us ... particularly at a time when we're getting superb support from our parent company, which is very keen to see this business grow and increase our revenues by at least 50 percent in the next four years," Sharp said.

The company's strongest markets are Asia-Pacific and Europe, which represent 34 percent and 32 percent, respectively, of Engine Lease Finance's asset portfolio. Sharp said Asia, Latin America and the Middle East were major growth markets.

ELFC will also assume the servicing of a portfolio of seven additional engines owned by a third party, the company said. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Divya Sharma in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)