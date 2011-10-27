UPDATE 1-BankRate Q3 profit beats Street

(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 BankRate Inc's quarterly profit
topped Wall Street estimates as the publisher of web content on
personal finance earned more from its websites, and the company
forecast fourth-quarter organic revenue to grow in the lower 30
percent range.
July-September net income was $7.1 million, or 7 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 9 cents per
share, last year.
Excluding items, BankRate earned 18 cents per share.
Revenue rose 60 percent to $112.9 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 14 cents per
share on revenue of $99.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Bankrate, which debuted in June, were up 6 percent
in trading after the bell. They closed at $16.93 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)