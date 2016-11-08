American Apparel re-engages with potential buyers in bankruptcy deal -source

Nov 8 American Apparel LLC has resumed talks
with at least two potential bidders for the U.S. teen clothing
retailer, after bankruptcy sale negotiations with brand licensor
Authentic Brands Group LLC stalled earlier this week, a source
close to the company said on Tuesday.
American Apparel is looking for a buyer as it prepares for
its second bankruptcy in as many years. Declaring bankruptcy
would allow any buyer of the Los Angeles company to avoid tens
of millions of dollars in liabilities, including leases for
around 140 stores in the United States and Canada.
The company is discussing a bankruptcy sale to brand
licensor Sequential Brands Group Inc and financial
services company B. Riley Financial Inc, among others,
the source said.
American Apparel had been close to agreeing to a sale to
Authentic Brands earlier this week and it remains interested,
the people said.
Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Authentic or
American Apparel on the reason for the slowdown in their talks.
If American Apparel does not come to an agreement with a
buyer, it will file for bankruptcy and run a sale process after,
the people said. The company said on Tuesday it was winding down
its operations in the U.K.
Any potential deal to sell its business in the United States
must ensure that American Apparel continues to manufacture in
that country, despite cheaper alternatives overseas, the people
said.
Talks with all potential buyers may still fall apart and new
bidders may emerge, the people cautioned. They asked not to be
identified because the matter is confidential.
Spokespeople for Seqeuential and B. Riley did not
immediately return requests for comment.
American Apparel hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey
earlier this year to explore a sale, months after emerging from
Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Like many teen clothing retailers, it has
struggled as young shoppers increasingly prefer to buy their
clothes online and at fast fashion retailers including Zara.
The company has also had a difficult relationship with its
founder, former chief executive Dov Charney, who was fired in
2014 for allegedly misusing company funds and failing to stop a
subordinate from defaming former employees. He later
made a failed attempt to buy back the company.
American Apparel has been owned by its former bondholders, a
group of hedge funds led by Monarch Alternative Capital LP,
since emerging from its first bankruptcy.
B. Riley planned to acquire another beleaguered teen
clothing retailer, Wet Seal, in its bankruptcy last year, but
was outbid by Versa Capital Management LLC. Sequential's brand
portfolio includes denim line Joe's Jeans and merchandising
company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc.
At least eight U.S. teen clothing retailers, including
Aeropostale and Pacific Sunwear of California Inc, have filed
for bankruptcy in the past two years.
