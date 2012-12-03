CORRECTED-Labor issues on tap for U.S. bankruptcy commission

(Corrects ABI's role in fifth paragraph)
* Commission looking at major overhauls to Chapter 11
* Public hearings to include labor, benefits issues
* 19-member commission formed by industry group
By Nick Brown
Dec 3 A commission to explore major changes to
U.S. bankruptcy rules said on Monday that labor and benefits
will be key issues during a host of public hearings beginning
early next year.
The fate of workers "has gotten a lot of attention" in
recent high-profile bankruptcies, including those of Hostess
Brands Inc and American Airlines parent AMR Corp,
said bankruptcy attorney Robert Keach, the commission's
co-chairman.
"We'll be hearing from both labor and management about the
way the bankruptcy code treats collective bargaining agreements,
pension issues and the like," Keach, of law firm Bernstein Shur
Sawyer & Nelson, said on a conference call.
Hostess was forced to liquidate after one of its key unions
went on strike, while AMR is in a labor dispute with unionized
pilots. Labor unions are considered creditors in bankruptcy
cases, but their claims have a lower priority than those of
secured creditors such as lenders.
The 19-member commission was formed by the American
Bankruptcy Institute, an insolvency industry group, and charged
with exploring overhauls of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy code. Its
eventual aim is to issue a report on their recommendations -
slated for April 2014 - and propose legislation to Congress.
Keach said in October the commission would consider
reinventing the statutes "from scratch" to reflect the modern
financial climate. When the current code was established in
1978, distressed investing and complex financial instruments
such as derivatives were not as prevalent.
In the handful of hearings so far, the commission has heard
largely from lenders, many of whom have expressed concern that
the commission would look to limit the use of secured credit.
Secured credit gives bankrupt companies access to credit by
offering collateral to lenders, but it risks leaving companies
overleveraged.
At a public hearing in October, Lee Shaiman, a managing
director at the Blackstone Group's GSO Capital Partners,
said major rules changes could "seriously impair the functioning
of the capital markets and thus harm businesses both in and out
of bankruptcy."
Commission members have said they are not looking to curb
the use of secured credit so much as improve its transparency.
The commission will also consider changes to rules that
exempt derivatives contracts from certain bankruptcy rules and
the effects on bankrupt retailers of a 2005 law that changed
rules on treatment of leases in bankruptcy.
About six or seven hearings will be held throughout the
country next year.
(Reporting By Nick Brown; Editing by Martha Graybow and Nick
Zieminski)