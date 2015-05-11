American Eagle Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

May 11 American Eagle Energy Corp filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest energy company forced to
restructure because of depressed oil and gas prices.
Listing about $215 million in debts, American Eagle Energy
filed its petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver on Friday,
about two months after missing an interest payment on $175
million of notes.
The Littleton, Colo.-based company, which drills mainly in
the so-called "Spyglass Area" in North Dakota, had raised the
debt just last August, shortly before a sharp drop in oil prices
would threaten profit margins.
It joins a list of recently bankrupt energy companies
including Quicksilver Resources and Dune Energy
.
Fitch Ratings last week said default rates in the energy
sector are expected to keep rising after a missed interest
payment by RAAM Global Energy and Venoco Inc's distressed debt
exchange.
Investors in the energy space, which accounts for nearly
one-fifth of all high-yield debt, are growing increasingly wary
of the risk, Fitch said, making it harder for struggling such
companies to raise capital.
American Eagle was downgraded by Moody's on April 10,
despite having reached a forbearance agreement with some
creditors protecting it from foreclosure actions. The agreement
was set to expire on May 15.
American Eagle, which in court papers reported about $212
million in assets, last week appointed Marty Beskow its new
chief financial officer after incumbent Kirk Stingley resigned.
The company has a plethora of unsecured creditor claims,
court papers show, mostly from suppliers. Among the largest is a
$3.4 million claim for high pressure pumping services from
Halliburton.
American Eagle is represented in bankruptcy by lawyers at
BakerHostetler. The case is In re American Eagle Energy Corp,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Colorado, No. 15-15073.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Christian Plumb)