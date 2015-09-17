UPDATE 1-Hovensa faces bankruptcy, owes $1.86 billion to owners

(Adds details on financing, advisers)
HOUSTON, Sept 17 Bankruptcy proceedings over the
future of the Hovensa refinery were slated to open in federal
court in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday, two days after it
filed for protection, saying it owes $1.86 billion to owners
Hess Corp and Venezuela's PDVSA.
Since the 500,000-barrel-per-day refinery was shuttered in
2012 on mounting losses, Hovensa has been struggling to pay its
debts and obligations. Those include a $40 million environmental
fine filed by the Islands' government and notes issued in 2012
to pay back its owners.
Hovensa's owners have told the bankruptcy court that they
agreed to sell the company's terminal and storage facilities to
ArcLight Capital Partners LLC affiliate Limetree Bay Holdings
LLC for $184 million.
Under that agreement, subject to court approval, Limetree
would take on some of Hovensa's debts, which are 10 times
greater than the price tag. Hovensa said investment bank Lazard
Ltd was advising it.
A previous attempt to sell the whole plant and restart the
refinery failed last year after the Islands' Senate rejected the
plan and expressed doubts about that buyer, Atlantic Basin
Refining.
In February, the owners decided to idle the refinery's
32-million-barrel storage terminal, which Hovensa had rented
out.
In its court filings, Hovensa said it owed its owners more
than $1.86 billion, including interest.
The company also said it had a loss of $1.3 billion between
2009 and 2011. Its island location and outdated power
infrastructure left it hamstrung with high costs.
During that same period, cash-strapped PDVSA sold several
overseas assets, including refineries and terminals in Europe
and the United States. Its latest sale was in June, when U.S.
company PBF Energy Inc struck a deal to buy the
Chalmette refinery in Louisiana, which is jointly owned with
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Hovensa's restructuring officer underlined the importance of
this new sale attempt in the middle of debts and lawsuits.
"If consummated, the sale transaction will generate proceeds
sufficient to pay in full in cash the $40 million secured claim
asserted by the Government," the court filing says.
Hovensa was formed in 1998 between Hess and PDVSA to process
Venezuelan heavy crudes. Each party has 50 percent ownership. It
once employed 2,500 people, representing 25 percent of the Saint
Croix workforce.
