U.S. court should protect privacy of RadioShack customers -FTC

WILMINGTON, Del May 18 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission on Monday urged a bankruptcy court to protect
information that RadioShack Corp collected from tens of millions
of customers before the retailer filed for Chapter 11.
The FTC said its consumer protection director, Jessica Rich,
has recommended that General Wireless, which bought the
information, be bound by the terms in place when consumers
provided their information. Rich also recommended to the
consumer privacy ombudsman in the case that the consumer
information be sold as part of a bundle of assets and to a buyer
in the same line of business.
RadioShack filed for bankruptcy this year and put up for
auction its lists of customer names, e-mail addresses and
purchase histories. The lists were auctioned along with other
intellectual property as a way to raise money to help repay
RadioShack's debts.
The auction was won by General Wireless, an affiliate of the
Standard General hedge fund, which bid $26.2 million. The
investment fund earlier in the bankruptcy acquired 1,743
RadioShack stores, most of which it plans to operate in
conjunction with Sprint Corp, a wireless phone company.
Rich noted in her letter that RadioShack promised consumers
it would not sell their information. The letter also said the
commission had intervened in the bankruptcy of online retailer
Toysmart after it sought to sell similar information, counter to
pre-bankruptcy promises.
Attorneys general from three dozen U.S. states had raised
objections to the RadioShack sale, in part because they said it
was unclear what consumer information was being sold and how it
would be used.
General Wireless said in a statement that it "has been
working with the state attorneys general to ensure that the
customer data is protected, and has committed to maintain
RadioShack's strict privacy policies."
On Wednesday, RadioShack's legal team will ask Judge Brendan
Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware to approve the sale of the
intellectual property.
Among the RadioShack copyrights being sold was the phrase
"The latest and greatest in privacy and clarity," according to
court records.
Greg Gordon, an attorney for RadioShack, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The case is In re RadioShack Corp, No. 15-10197, in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)