D.E. Shaw affiliate offers to buy SunEdison project for $80 mln

NEW YORK, July 6 Bankrupt renewable power plant
developer SunEdison Inc has asked a U.S. bankruptcy
court judge to approve the sale of its stake in a California
solar project to an affiliate of hedge fund D.E. Shaw.
The purchase price of the interest is $80 million, and
SunEdison expects to net $70 million in the sale, according to
court filings made on Tuesday.
SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April after an aggressive
growth plan proved unsuccessful.
The power plant, in southern California, is not yet
complete, according to court papers. Progress slowed
substantially after SunEdison filed for bankruptcy, the papers
say.
The company will ask for an expedited auction, should the
judge not grant SunEdison's request for a sale, with the D.E.
Shaw affiliate's offer as the stalking horse bid, setting the
floor for others.
In an auction, D.E. Shaw has offered to pay $10 million less
for the stake in the plant, according to the papers.
Before SunEdison filed for bankruptcy, D.E. Shaw, as part of
a group of buyers, planned to acquire the project in return for
canceling debt owed to them by SunEdison. That deal was never
finalized.
After SunEdison filed for bankruptcy, the company and its
advisers looked for offers for the project as a standalone asset
and as part of a portfolio. They received 26 bids for the
project, four for it on its own and 22 for it as part of a
portfolio, according to court papers.
D.E. Shaw's offer was considered the best value because of
the hedge fund's familiarity with the project and the price it
offered, among other reasons, the papers say.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the proposed sale.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)