Veteran bankruptcy lawyer Cieri to retire from Kirkland -sources

| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Attorney Richard Cieri, a
bankruptcy veteran who helps run law firm Kirkland & Ellis'
pre-eminent restructuring practice, is retiring, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
Cieri, who helped turn around companies like Calpine Corp
and Tronox Ltd, is set to step down in early
2015, the people told Reuters on Wednesday.
Cieri joined Chicago-based Kirkland in 2005 after stints
leading the restructuring practices at law firms Gibson Dunn &
Crutcher and Jones Day. While Kirkland's bankruptcy practice
does not officially name leaders, Cieri has effectively run the
group along with fellow restructuring guru James Sprayregen. The
group is among the most renowned in the field, perpetually
competing for corporate restructuring clients and lately
dabbling in municipal restructurings like those in Detroit and
Puerto Rico.
Cieri, 57, helped Kirkland land Energy Future Holdings, the
bankrupt Texas power giant, as it undergoes a $40 billion
restructuring. He also helped guide energy company Calpine
through a two-year debt restructuring in Chapter 11 in 2006 and
2007, then assisted paint materials maker Tronox in using
bankruptcy to shed hefty environmental liabilities.
Earlier in his career, Cieri represented Trans World
Airlines Inc in a $4 billion bankruptcy
restructuring.
Word of Cieri's departure surprised some in the
restructuring field because Cieri is still in his 50s. Two of
the sources said he and Sprayregen did not get along, primarily
after Sprayregen returned in 2008 from a two-year stint at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. A third source denied any
feuding between the two.
Neither Cieri nor Sprayregen commented on the matter.
A Kirkland spokeswoman did not return a call seeking
comment.
(Reporting by Nick Brown and Casey Sullivan; Editing by Eric
Walsh)