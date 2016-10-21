Banks to get some stability after new loan-loss rules come into force

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 21 Banks will get a "period of calm"
after new rules forcing them to provision earlier for
loan-losses come into effect from 2018, a senior global
accounting official said.
The rules are being introduced to avoid taxpayer rescues of
banks that run into trouble because they have not set aside
money early enough to cover loans that go into default.
The rules were produced by the International Accounting
Standards Board (IASB), and will be mandatory for banks in more
than 100 countries, including the European Union.
They have prompted concerns in the EU where banks in
countries like Italy and Germany are already struggling to
convince investors they are holding enough capital.
In addition, all IASB rules are reviewed on a routine basis,
raising the prospect of more upheaval for the banking industry.
"We will do our post-implementation review, but the reality
is that people have asked for a period of calm after all these
big new standards," Sue Lloyd, the newly appointed Vice-Chair of
the IASB, said in an interview this week.
The rules, known collectively as IFRS9, will mean costly
upgrades for banks' IT and accounting systems as well as
potentially more expensive capital.
Banks will have to make some provision even on the first day
of the loan, and long before a default, the current trigger for
provisioning.
"The banks are going through a really big process to
implement IFRS9, so we don't want to upturn their world again in
the near future," Lloyd said.
The EU must formally endorse IFRS9 to make it mandatory in
the 28-country bloc. The IASB is pleased the European Parliament
pulled back this month from blocking it, she said.
In a move welcomed by the IASB, the Basel Committee, which
writes global bank capital rules, proposed this month giving
banks more time to increase their capital buffers because of the
impact of the new accounting rules.
The United States applies its own accounting standards and
its loan-loss reforms force American banks to provision in full
on the first day of a loan.
This means there will be greater divergence between the IASB
and U.S. rules despite calls from world leaders for a single set
of global accounting rules to make life easier for investors and
regulators.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn, editing by Jane
Merriman)