BRIEF-CHICO'S FAS AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
* CHICO'S FAS INC. AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
WARSAW, April 6 Polish bluechip lender Alior Bank plans to raise up to 2.2 billion zlotys ($587 million) from a rights issue of shares aimed at financing its flagged takeover of local rival BPH and to strengthen its capital base, Alior said on Wednesday.
The bank, controlled via a 25.2 percent stake by Polish insurer PZU, wants its shareholders to approve the issue of 220 million shares with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders at a meeting called on May 5.
The issue comes after Alior agreed to buy BPH from General Electric for 1.225 billion zlotys and flagged more acquisitions this year. ($1 = 3.7497 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* CHICO'S FAS INC. AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay more than $64 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut