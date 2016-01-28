Wells Fargo, BofA look to integrate Apple Pay into ATMs - TechCrunch

Jan 28 Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp are working to integrate Apple Pay into their ATMs, TechCrunch reported.

The banks have deployed engineers to build the Apple Pay options, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (tcrn.ch/1QI4WVS)

However, it is unclear how Apple Pay will work at ATMs, the technology website said.

Apple, BofA and Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jonathan Velline, the head of ATM operations at Wells Fargo, said the bank currently supported Google's Android Pay mobile wallet, TechCrunch reported.

"But we're also looking at lots of different mobile wallets and evaluating which ones are going to be appropriate for our customers," Velline told the website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co also has plans to roll out card-free ATMs this year, CNBC reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)