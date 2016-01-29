UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo, BofA look to integrate Apple Pay into ATMs -TechCrunch

(Adds comments from Apple, Wells Fargo and Bank of America)

Jan 28 Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp are working to integrate mobile payment system Apple Pay into their ATMs, technology news website TechCrunch reported.

The banks have deployed engineers to build the Apple Pay options, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (tcrn.ch/1QI4WVS)

BofA told Reuters it is currently working on a new cardless ATM solution, and plans to unveil it in late February to associates at select ATMs in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Charlotte, New York and Boston, followed by a broader customer launch mid-year.

It is unclear how Apple Pay will work at ATMs, TechCrunch said. Apple declined to comment.

Wells Fargo, which currently supports Google's Android Pay mobile wallet, said it is in plans to roll out technology to connect ATMs to digital wallets in the second quarter of this year.

The bank also said, in an e-mail, that it is evaluating additional wallets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co also has plans to roll out card-free ATMs this year, CNBC reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Andrew Hay)