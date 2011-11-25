UPDATE 2-Bank asset sale stand-off threatens European lending

(Adds details on loans)
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - A stand-off between cash-strapped
European banks and possible buyers of trillions of euros of
loans, mortgages and real estate they are trying to off-load is
putting pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide
more help.
The impasse is not only putting in peril plans by the banks
to cut their funding needs and meet tougher capital demands, it
is also crimping their ability to lend to small and
medium-sized businesses, the companies expected to drive
economic recovery.
Some of the continent's biggest banks, in France, the UK,
Germany and Spain, have pledged to sell assets and run off
existing loans in a bid to shrink balance sheets by as much as
5 trillion euros over the next three years.
This is in reaction to a sudden and dramatic squeeze on
funding since the summer, which saw traditional sources of bank
funding dry up completely.
As old debts come due - some 1.7 trillion euros is due to
roll over in the next three years alone - banks need to find
cash from other sources to avoid bankruptcy.
Pressure from senior bankers has led the ECB to consider
extending the term of loans it offers to the region's banks to
two or even three years in an effort to prevent a credit crunch
that would choke the bloc's economy, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters earlier this week.
"Banks are feeling pain on both sides of the balance
sheet," said Alberto Gallo, head of European credit strategy at
RBS. "On the one side you have a funding squeeze, with banks
unable to raise cash in the capital markets. At the same time,
many of the assets they hold are deteriorating in quality."
The resulting asset sales by banks such as BNP Paribas SA
(BNPP.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Credit Agricole SA
(CAGR.PA) and Natixis SA (CNAT.PA) in France have been stepped
up since August, senior banking sources said. More recently,
they have been joined by Spain's Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)
and Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI), the sources added.
Loans that have been put up for sale include those made to
companies ranging from India's Reliance Industries to Italy's
Enel and the State of California in the United States,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
However, such sales are piecemeal and require
time-consuming bilateral negotiations with potential buyers.
STICKING POINT
Price is proving to be the major sticking point, people
involved in the asset sales said.
Banks want to sell higher-quality assets at as near to
"par," or face value, as they can. If they sell below this
level they are forced to swallow a loss, which eats further
into already depleted capital.
The trouble for Europe is that potential buyers - a mix of
private equity firms, hedge funds, banks in the United States
and Asia and insurers - have the upper hand, with cash to
spend, but at the same time an eye for a bargain.
"There is a huge amount of liquidity among investors right
now, but they only want to buy at distressed prices," said
Stefano Marsaglia, a chairman within the financial institutions
group at UK investment bank Barclays Capital.
This gulf is forcing the region's banks to find other ways
of minimising capital requirements - the amount of equity they
have to hold to cushion themselves against bad loans and other
shocks - and look at ways of using the assets they can't sell
as collateral to borrow from central banks.
There is also a vast overhang of unsold assets from the
first stage of the financial crisis.
Many banks such as Germany's Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE) and
WestLB AG WDLGgf.F, the UK's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
(RBS.L) and even the Irish government set up so-called "bad
banks" whose job it is to wind down and dispose of assets.
In many cases, these assets are hard to distinguish from
each other. Several investment bankers advising on the process
cited Dutch lenders looking to sell very similar
mortgage-backed securities, which would be a struggle to
off-load.
"Many banks in Europe have been looking to sell assets for
the past couple of years. If those disposals haven't been
closed in better markets, what makes anyone think they can do
it now in larger amounts and much more volatile markets?" said
Marc Tempelman, head of EMEA financial institutions capital
markets and financing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Without the cash that would have been generated through
outright asset sales, struggling European banks are now looking
at alternatives. The problem is that traditional options such
as issuing equity, increasing deposits or consolidation are not
feasible, given the intensity of the European debt crisis.
For European politicians and central bankers struggling to
bring the euro zone's debt crisis under control, the lack of
buyers for the unwanted bank assets is yet another headache.
"The problem is that there just aren't enough buyers. Most
banks will be forced to hold on to much of this stuff to
maturity, which will affect their ability to lend and impact on
the real economy," Gallo at RBS said.
(Additional reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Alexander
Smith, Will Waterman and Andre Grenon)