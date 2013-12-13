版本:
Goldman Sachs takes top crown in IFR awards

LONDON Dec 13 Goldman Sachs was named "Bank of the Year" for 2013 by International Financing Review (IFR) on Friday, which praised the U.S. investment bank's ability to build market share in the face of a tough economic and regulatory landscape.

Goldman also took home the prize for top equity house, while Germany's Deutsche Bank received three top awards: top bond house, top loan house and top high-yield bond house.

IFR is part of Thomson Reuters.
