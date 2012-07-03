U.S. releases living wills for 9 large banks

WASHINGTON, July 3 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
released the public portions of the largest banks' "living
wills," designed to describe how the companies can be dismantled
if they become insolvent.
The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
posted the information from Bank of America, Barclays
, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
The banks were required to submit by Monday the contingency
plans that were called for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law.
The documents can be found at: