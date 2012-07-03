版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 4日 星期三 02:09 BJT

U.S. releases living wills for 9 large banks

WASHINGTON, July 3 U.S. regulators on Tuesday released the public portions of the largest banks' "living wills," designed to describe how the companies can be dismantled if they become insolvent.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp posted the information from Bank of America, Barclays , Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley and UBS.

The banks were required to submit by Monday the contingency plans that were called for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

The documents can be found at:

