UPDATE 3-Top banks say they not too big to fail

* Fed, FDIC release public portions of living wills
* Banks express confidence they can be resolved smoothly
* Documents do not include extensive detail
* Living wills called for in Dodd-Frank law
By Alexandra Alper and David Henry
July 3 Nine of the largest global banks on
Tuesday expressed confidence they can be salvaged or dismantled
without taxpayer bailouts if they became insolvent, as U.S.
regulators released public portions of these banks' "living
wills".
The documents, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law, aim to end too-big-to-fail bailouts by mapping out
ways that, in theory, mortally-wounded banks could go out of
business without wrecking the financial system.
If regulators find that the resolution plans are not
credible, they could force the banks to sell off business lines
and restructure to become less complex.
But some experts doubt how hard regulators will push the
banks for changes or how useful hypothetical resolution plans
will be in major financial crisis.
The public portions released on Tuesday and are a few dozen
pages per bank summarizing thousands of pages submitted
confidentially to regulators.
The banks argued in the public documents that their
resolution plans will work, with no cost to taxpayers or great
consequence to the financial system. They used technical
generalities in their conclusions without specifically
addressing the unpredictable and vicious nature of a credit
crisis.
Bank of America Corp, for example, said in its plan
that "certain assets and liabilities would be transferred to a
bridge bank that would, subject to certain assumptions, emerge
from resolution as a viable going concern."
JPMorgan Chase & Co concluded that its plan "would
not require extraordinary government support, and would not
result in losses being borne by the US government." And,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it would find a broad range
of potential buyers for its assets, including global financial
institutions, private equity funds, insurance companies or
sovereign wealth funds.
The other banks which submitted wills were Barclays
, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
released the plans without commenting on them.
Other large banks will have until July and December of next
year to hand in their plans, according to the FDIC. Eventually
about 125 banks are expected to submit plans.
The first plans come almost four years after the financial
crisis unleashed a panic in which no institution seemed safe
from a bank run and markets withdrew credit in what appeared to
be inexplicable fashion. The U.S. government, in quick order,
arranged a fire sale of investment bank Bear Stearns to JPMorgan
and then allowed Lehman Brothers to fail, touching off a global
market meltdown. Blanket government guarantees for the financial
system and a $700 billion taxpayer bailout followed to ease the
panic.
The disclosures on Tuesday give a glimpse of the kind of the
kind of interconnections and complicated corporate structures
that could still make governments fear letting big banks fail.
JPMorgan named 25 "material" legal entities and 30 "core
business lines," as required by Dodd-Frank and listed
18 clearing or financial settlement systems in which it is a
member or participant, half of which are outside of the United
States.
The full-length plans are believed to include the most
comprehensive maps of the insides of bank holding companies ever
created. They are intended to give regulators confidence that
they understand enough of the consequences of bank failures to
allow more to happen.
WOULD PLANS WORK?
Bert Ely, a banking consultant in Alexandria, Virginia, said
he is skeptical that the overall process could work because
there would likely be a lot of turmoil in the markets when the
plans were needed, raising doubt about who might buy any assets.
"The presumption of a one-off event is not realistically
valid," he said. "You can have one company blow itself up, but
more often than not there are systemic problems."
Banks emphasized that they did not believe the resolution
plans would ever have to be used. Morgan Stanley said that its
"hypothetical failure" would have to be caused by "an
idiosyncratic stress" that might occur while the economy and
financial markets are under severe stress.
Guggenheim Partners financial policy analyst Jaret Seiberg
said he doubts regulators will use their reviews of the plans to
force big changes on the institutions.
"Our initial review suggests there is little real risk that
regulators could reject one of these plans," Seiberg said in a
note. "That is important because regulators could break up a
financial firm that fails to submit a credible plan."
The regulators plan to give feedback to the banks on the
initial plans by September.
Congress called for the plans in Dodd-Frank to ease concerns
that some banks are so big and interconnected that taxpayers
will inevitably bail them out to avoid a threat to global
markets.
The FDIC gained new powers in Dodd-Frank to use the plans to
dismantle failing financial giants if the bankruptcy process
would not work.
Citigroup found a special reason to argue that its
resolution planning would work: its wrenching experience in the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
To recover from the crisis, Citigroup separated businesses
to be sold or gradually liquidated from those it is keeping as
its "core" pursuits. The company said that process meant its
"personnel would be well equipped to assist regulators" if the
company had to be divided up into pieces to be sold or closed.
"Citi is today a fundamentally different institution than it
was before the crisis: smaller, leaner, safer, sounder, and
completely focused on our core mission," it said in the summary
of its resolution plan.
Bank of America, used its 42-page public document to
emphasize steps it has taken in recent years to streamline the
company, build capital and improve risk management.
"Bank of America has strengthened its risk culture as
evidenced by improvements in consumer and commercial credit
quality and decreases in market and counterparty risk," it said.
Bank of America has lagged its rivals in recovering from the
financial crisis, largely due to mortgage losses tied to its
2008 Countrywide Financial purchase.
INTERNATIONAL FRAMEWORK
Some of the foreign banks outlined resolution strategies for
both home and U.S.-based regulators.
Deutsche Bank imagined high levels of international
cooperation, noting it could be dismantled "in an orderly manner
with minimal systemic disruptions, and that any cross-border
issues arising from financial, operational or other
interconnections could be adequately addressed without
significant difficulties," it said.
Barclays said effective resolution plans are "an integral
component of eradicating 'too big to fail' for the largest
global financial institutions."
It also noted how critical cooperation will be among
international regulators.
Barclays submission, dated July 2012, was already out of
date. It listed Marcus Agius as chairman and Robert Diamond as
CEO. Both have resigned in response to a Libor interest rate
rigging scandal.
Mitchell Glassman, a director at Deloitte Consulting who has
worked with big banks on the living will issue, said he was
impressed how much senior executives and directors were involved
in preparing the plans. Still, he said, the question remains
whether the plans on paper would work effectively in real-life.
"Will this help Main Street? Will we be better off with this
approach than we were in the last crisis?" Glassman said.
The bank resolution documents can be found at: