BNY Mellon says charging clients on their euro deposits

BOSTON Oct 17 BNY Mellon Corp, the world's largest custody bank, said on Friday it began charging clients 0.20 percent on their euro-denominated deposits.

BNY Mellon initiated the charge on Oct. 1, reflecting a recent move by the European Central Bank to charge 20 basis points on deposits in hopes of persuading banks to lend more money to businesses and consumers.

BNY Mellon reported $221.7 billion in average deposits at the end of September. And the bank said 15 percent of that amount was in euro-denominated deposit liabilities.

Banks typically pay customers for their deposits, but that amount has been paltry amid an environment of prolonged, rock-bottom interest rates. The ECB's charge on deposits is designed to spur economic activity. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
