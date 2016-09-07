Barclays says conducts first blockchain-based trade-finance deal

| LONDON, Sept 7
LONDON, Sept 7 Barclays and an
Israel-based start-up company have carried out what they say is
the world's first trade transaction using blockchain technology,
cutting a process that normally takes between seven and 10 days
to less than four hours.
The transaction guaranteed the export of almost $100,000
worth of cheese and butter from Irish agricultural food
co-operative Ornua - formerly the Irish Dairy Board - to the
Seychelles Trading Company.
The deal was executed via a blockchain platform set up by
Wave, a firm that came through a Barclays development programme.
The blockchain technology provides an electronic
record-keeping and transaction-processing system, which lets all
parties track documentation through a secure network and
requires no third-party verification. This contrasts with the
present cumbersome and lengthy paper-heavy process.
Proponents of the technology, which originally came from
digital currency bitcoin, say that because it does not require
manual processing, nor authentication through intermediaries, it
makes transactions faster, more reliable and easier to audit.
Widescale adoption of blockchain, though, is still between
five and 10 years away, many say.
"We've proved the reality of this technology and the client,
Ornua, has asked us when they can do the next transaction in
this way, which proves how user-friendly the entire process
was," said Barclays' global head of trade and working capital,
Baihas Baghdadi.
The transaction was executed by means of a letter of credit
- a widely used way to cut risk between importers and exporters.
But such transactions typically involve a complicated paper
trail that requires international courier services, is
vulnerable to document fraud, and can take as long as a month to
be completed.
In this transaction, both parties were able to transfer the
shipping, insurance and other original documents that had been
cryptographically sealed via the blockchain.
"I've been here for more than two decades and I never even
dreamed of a solution where you can remove completely the
documents from the circle and just get everything moving around
the world on an electronic basis within minutes, rather than
days of couriers and shipping and all that," said Baghdadi.
Barclays is not the first to experiment with using the
technology for trade finance - a sector identified as one of the
most ripe for blockchain-based innovation - though the bank says
this marked the first time that a trade transaction had been
executed this way in the real world, rather than in a lab.
Last month an HSBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch venture
and fintech firm R3 said separately that they had found ways to
simplify trade finance processes with blockchain.
"Moving to paperless trade would be hugely beneficial in
supporting the supply chain, through reduced costs, error free
documentation, and fast transfer of original documents to our
customers worldwide," said Ornua group trade finance manager
David Rourke.
