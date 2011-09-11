JPMorgan CEO says bank rules 'anti-American' - FT

LONDON, Sept 12 The United States should
consider pulling out of the Basel group of global regulators,
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), said in
an interview with the Financial Times.
Dimon said he was supportive of forcing banks to have more
capital but argued that moves to impose an additional charge on
the largest global banks went too far, particularly for U.S.
lenders.
He was quoted as describing new international bank capital
rules as "anti-American".
"I'm very close to thinking the U.S. shouldn't be in Basel
anymore. I would not have agreed to rules that are blatantly
anti-American," he said in the interview.
"Our regulators should go there and say: 'If it's not in
the interests of the U.S., we're not doing it'."
The Basel III capital rules are designed to increase the
safety of the financial system by making banks build up
risk-absorbent "core tier one" capital to at least 7 percent of
risk-weighted assets. The biggest, including JPMorgan, have to
reach 9.5 percent.
Dimon also criticised liquidity rules, arguing that
regulations that viewed covered bonds as highly liquid but
discounted government-backed, mortgage-backed securities in the
United States were unfair.
He added that other details hit investment banking activity
core to U.S. banks hardest because of the threat that Asian
banks, in particular, could take U.S. market share due to the
combination of U.S. domestic and global rules.
"I think any American president, secretary of Treasury,
regulator or other leader would want strong, healthy global
financial firms and not think that somehow we should give up
that position in the world and that would be good for your
country."
