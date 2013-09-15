Japan retakes top spot for overseas bank lending - BIS

LONDON, Sept 15 Japanese banks have once again
become the biggest overseas lenders, returning to a position
they last occupied in the late 1990s before a deep banking
crisis forced them to pull back from international markets.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which charts
cross-border lending around the world, on Sunday said Japanese
banks were responsible for 13 percent of cross-border lending at
the end of March, up from 8 percent in early 2007, after
stepping up lending to emerging markets, Caribbean and U.S.
borrowers.
The put Japanese lenders above U.S. and German banks, who
accounted for 12 percent and 11 percent of cross-border lending
at the end of March, respectively. British and French banks both
accounted for just over 10 percent of loans.
The BIS report said Japanese banks funded their expansion
mainly through financing from their large domestic deposit base.
They remain a long way below the dominant position they held
in the late 1980s, however, when Japanese banks accounted for 39
percent of all cross-border lending at their peak, the BIS
report said. Their share fell sharply through the 1990s and only
turned higher six years ago.
Higher overseas lending from Japan in the first quarter of
this year offset a drop in lending from Britain and the euro
zone to leave total cross-border lending little changed, BIS
said. Interbank lending continues to fall, but loans to
non-financial firms are rising, it said.
Cross-border loans to China, Brazil and Russia expanded at a
record pace in the first quarter, mostly to banks in those
countries, taking the share of interbank lending to emerging
economies to the highest level on record, BIS said.