Banks' blockchain consortium picks IBM for trade finance platform

| PARIS, June 27
PARIS, June 27 Tech giant IBM is
building a blockchain-based platform for seven big European
banks, including HSBC and Deutsche Bank,
that is aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for
small- and medium-sized companies.
Trade finance was identified by a survey of banks carried
out by IBM and the Economist Intelligence Unit last year as one
of the top areas where blockchain - the underlying technology
behind bitcoin - could have an impact.
Blockchain technology provides an electronic record-keeping
and transaction-processing system, which lets all parties track
documentation through a secure network and requires no
third-party verification.
This contrasts with the present process - trade finance
transactions typically involve a complicated paper trail that
requires international courier services, is vulnerable to
document fraud, and can take as long as a month to be completed.
"What we will have is a platform to bring buyers and sellers
together and to make trade transactions very transparent from...
the moment that a purchase order is issued up until payment,"
said Hubert Bdenoot, general manager for trade finance at KBC,
one of the banks in the consortium.
"The first service that will be available for buyers and
sellers is financing and risk coverage, and it will also include
a track-and-trade system so that buyers and sellers can follow
the physical transfer of the goods," he told Reuters.
The "Digital Trade Chain Consortium", which also includes
Societe Generale, Natixis, Rabobank and
Unicredit, is aiming for the platform to be
up-and-running and available for SMEs to use by the end of the
year.
"There are over 20 million SMEs in Europe, and they provide
around 85 percent of the jobs as well, so it's a critical part
of the economy and so anything that can facilitate growth in the
SME community is going to help a lot," said Keith Bear, vice
president for financial markets and head of blockchain at IBM.
But KBC's Bdenoot said the new platform was unlikely to
suddenly revolutionise the market.
"I don't think this is going to be something that enters the
market and then all of a sudden half of the SMEs are on the
platform - I don't think that's realistic," he said.
"I think this is something that has to grow, but which will
create a halo effect in the market."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Susan Thomas)