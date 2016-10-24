Credit-card issuer Synchrony Financial joins blockchain group

Oct 24 Synchrony Financial said on
Monday its has joined R3, a group of companies working on
blockchain technology, making it the first credit-card issuer to
join the consortium.
Blockchain is a web-based transaction-processing and
settlement system whose efficiency banks say could slash costs.
It creates a "golden record" of any given set of data that is
automatically replicated for all parties in a secure network,
eliminating any need for third-party verification. (bit.ly/2eLrQx6)
Led by a consortium of over 70 of the world's biggest
financial institutions - called R3 - the banking industry has
been researching ways to harness the speed, accuracy and
efficiency afforded by blockchain.
The first cross-border transaction between banks using
multiple blockchain applications took place on Monday,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Wells Fargo & Co
said, resulting in a shipment of cotton to China from
the United States.
