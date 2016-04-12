BNY Mellon CEO: Asset management profit margin needs to improve

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
NEW YORK, April 12 BNY Mellon Corp Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said on Tuesday the bank's asset management arm needs to improve its operating profit margin.
"We still have work to do on improving operating margins in investment management," Hassell said at the bank's annual meeting in New York city.
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.