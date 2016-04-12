版本:
BNY Mellon CEO: Asset management profit margin needs to improve

NEW YORK, April 12 BNY Mellon Corp Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said on Tuesday the bank's asset management arm needs to improve its operating profit margin.

"We still have work to do on improving operating margins in investment management," Hassell said at the bank's annual meeting in New York city.

