UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon's activist board member praises progress, even as stock slumps

(Recasts with comments from activist board member Ed Garden)
By Michael Flaherty and Tim McLaughlin
NEW YORK, April 12 BNY Mellon Corp's activist
board member on Tuesday praised the bank's financial progress
and the leadership of Chief Executive Gerald Hassell, even as
the company's stock is down about 12 percent over the past year
and lagging the benchmark S&P 500 Index.
Ed Garden, who is also a senior executive at Trian Fund
Management LP, said the bank's leadership has demonstrated the
will necessary to improve performance.
"Are we satisfied? No. Do we have more work to do?
Absolutely," Garden said. "...I think it's clear management is
performing at a high level."
Garden made his remarks at BNY Mellon's annual
meeting in New York. Trian, the activist hedge fund run by
billionaire Nelson Peltz, owned about 2.9 percent of the bank's
stock at the end of 2015.
BNY Mellon reduced expenses by 2 percent last year and
revenue climbed about 5 percent, without currency effects.
BNY Mellon's stock price is clearly slumping, though. The
stock is off 12 percent since last year's annual meeting,
trading Tuesday at $36.14 on the New York Stock Exchange. By
contrast, the S&P 500 Index is off about 3 percent during that
time.
CLSA banking analyst Mike Mayo said the bank's investment
management arm, which oversees $1.6 trillion in assets,
generates operating profit margins that lag those of rivals.
Hassell agreed improvement is needed.
In February, the bank's asset management chief, Curtis
Arledge, left the company and was replaced by Mitchell Harris,
who already oversaw its cluster of asset management boutiques
and BNY Mellon's wealth management business.
Long-time investor Chris Davis has cut his BNY Mellon stake
by more than half in the $12 billion Davis New York Venture Fund
. The Davis fund owned 10.1 million shares in BNY
Mellon at the end of January, down from 28.6 million shares a
year earlier, fund disclosures show.
Last year, activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management
criticized the bank for having a "bloated" payroll. Marcato
owned about 1.7 percent of BNY Mellon's stock as of Dec. 31.
Rival State Street Corp recently announced it
planned to reduce headcount by several thousand over the next
five years. Mayo asked Hassell if BNY Mellon had a similar
opportunity.
"Headcount can be a bit of a red herring in terms of
analysis," Hassell said.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)