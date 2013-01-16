UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon's 4th-qtr profit climbs 23 percent

BOSTON Jan 16 BNY Mellon Corp said on
Wednesday that fourth-quarter earnings rose 23 percent, matching
Wall Street estimates, as the stock market lifted investment
management and performance fees at the world's largest custody
bank.
Net income was $622 million, or 53 cents a share, matching
analysts' consensus estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. A year ago, net income was $505 million, or 42 cents a
share.
Investment management and performance fees surged 17 percent
to $853 million from year-ago levels on buoyant stock market
returns. Fees from investment services totaled $1.6 billion, a 1
percent year-over-year increase.
Assets under custody and administration rose 9 percent to
$26.7 trillion from year-ago levels. BNY Mellon is the world's
largest custody bank.
Revenue from trading foreign currencies continued to be a
weak spot. Foreign exchange revenue totaled $106 million, a 42
percent drop from year-ago levels on declining volatility and
volumes.
The bank also is battling several lawsuits, defending itself
against claims of overcharging pension funds and other customers
on forex fees, a charge it steadfastly denies.