UPDATE 1-Bond market meltdown hits BNY Mellon investment funds

BOSTON, July 17 BNY Mellon Corp said on
Wednesday that second-quarter profit surged, beating Wall Street
estimates, but deposits into long-term investment funds fell by
nearly half amid a meltdown in the bond market.
Clients deposited $21 billion into long-term BNY Mellon
investment funds during the second quarter, down from $40
billion in first quarter. The bank also said lower bond values
offset net new business.
The world's largest custody bank earned $833 million, or 71
cents a share, compared with $466 million, or 39 cents a share,
a year earlier, when it took a litigation charge.
Excluding a $109 million after-tax gain from an equity
investment, the bank said it had earned 62 cents a share. That
beat the analysts' average estimate of 57 cents.