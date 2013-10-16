版本:
RPT-BNY Mellon's third-quarter profit falls without tax benefit

Oct 16 BNY Mellon Corp said on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit fell without a one-time tax benefit.

The world's largest custody bank by assets earned $967 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with $720 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

But without a benefit from a U.S. Tax Court decision, BNY Mellon said earnings were $706 million, or 60 cents a share.
