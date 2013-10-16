UPDATE 2-BNY Mellon gets $10 billion in deposits amid U.S. shutdown

By Tim McLaughlin
Oct 16 BNY Mellon Corp's top executives
said on Wednesday that clients had started to flood the trust
and custody bank with billions of dollars of deposits as they
worry about the effects of the U.S. government shutdown.
The bank's balance sheet has increased by about $10 billion
in October, showing how clients are parking more cash, Chairman
Gerald Hassell said on a conference call.
BNY Mellon, like other trust and custody banks, manages cash
for companies and handles back-office processing of securities
and banking transaction for fund managers, among its other
businesses. The bank does not have retail branches.
Recent client behavior is reminiscent of what happened in
the summer of 2011, when investors worried about the Greek debt
crisis and an earlier stalemate in Washington over the U.S. debt
ceiling, BNY Mellon Chief Financial Officer Todd Gibbons told
Reuters.
At the end of 2011, noninterest-bearing deposits at the bank
surged to $80 billion, or nearly double the amount reported
earlier that year.
Such deposits totaled $72.1 billion at the end of September
and surged in early October.
"There's a lot of conversion into cash," Gibbons said after
the bank reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
But stocks rose on Wednesday amid cautious optimism that
U.S. politicians would strike a last-minute deal to prevent the
country from defaulting on its debt. If a deal materializes,
investors would probably rotate cash holdings into stocks and
bonds.
BNY Mellon shares were up 0.5 percent at $31 at midday. The
stock has risen 32 percent over the past 12 months.
The world's largest custody bank by assets said it had
earned $967 million, or 82 cents a share, in the third quarter,
compared with $720 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.
Without a benefit from a U.S. Tax Court decision, earnings
were 60 cents a share. Still, that beat the analysts' average
estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Investment services fees rose 4 percent to $1.7 billion,
partly reflecting higher mutual fund and asset-based fees.
Investment management and performance fees rose 5 percent from
year-earlier levels to $821 million. The gains stemmed from new
business and a rising stock market in the third quarter.
Foreign exchange revenue surged 27 percent to $154 million
on higher volumes and volatility.