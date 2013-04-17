BNY Mellon's revenue falls 1 percent; tax case causes loss

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17BNY Mellon Corp on Wednesday said first-quarter revenue fell 1 percent as the world's largest custody bank reported a loss because of a high-stakes tax battle with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
The world's largest custody bank's net loss of $266 million, or 23 cents a share, reflected a U.S. Tax Court decision announced in February that triggered a previously announced $854 million charge against profit.
In the year-earlier quarter, BNY Mellon's net income was $619 million, or 52 cents a share.
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.