BNY Mellon's revenue falls 1 percent; tax case causes loss

April 17BNY Mellon Corp on Wednesday said first-quarter revenue fell 1 percent as the world's largest custody bank reported a loss because of a high-stakes tax battle with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

The world's largest custody bank's net loss of $266 million, or 23 cents a share, reflected a U.S. Tax Court decision announced in February that triggered a previously announced $854 million charge against profit.

In the year-earlier quarter, BNY Mellon's net income was $619 million, or 52 cents a share.