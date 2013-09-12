BNY Mellon overcomes FX controversy to win Florida pension deal

Sept 12 Florida's $166 billion pension plan said
it would retain BNY Mellon Corp as the guardian of its
assets, extending a long-term relationship that has included
allegations that the custody bank overcharged the state millions
of dollars on foreign currency trades.
An evaluation team at the Florida State Board of
Administration, which oversees the big public pension fund,
recommended negotiations begin with BNY Mellon on a new
contract, SBA spokesman John Kuczwanski said late on Wednesday.
The deal is a big win for BNY Mellon because it fended off
top custody bank rivals State Street Corp and JPMorgan
Chase & Co for an engagement at one of the largest
public pensions in the country. The job includes safeguarding
assets, settling trades and collecting income and dividends from
investments.
BNY Mellon was not immediately available to comment.
The world's largest trust bank with about $26 trillion in
assets under custody and administration, BNY Mellon is currently
the pension fund's custodian on a contract that began in 2005.
But in 2011, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a
civil lawsuit against the bank, accusing it overcharging the
retirement fund by millions of dollars on forex trades.
The bank has denied any wrongdoing. After the state filed
its complaint, BNY Mellon filed a motion to dismiss. There is
currently no hearing date scheduled on the motion, said Jennifer
Meale, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office.