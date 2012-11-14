BNY Mellon exec says watchdog's money fund proposals have merit

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 The BNY Mellon Corp executive who oversees the bank's $322 billion cash management business said on Wednesday some of the money-market fund reforms proposed by a board of top regulators have merit.
Linking the size of capital buffers to risk taking and diversification would be a positive step. Curtis Arledge, BNY Mellon's chief executive of investment management, said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference in New York.
He said that under the Financial Stability Oversight Council's proposal to link the size of capital buffers to diversification and risk, diversified money funds taking less risk would not have to set aside as much capital as more aggressive funds.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).