Struggling lenders to target CoCo bonds

* Banks look to fortify balance sheets ahead of stress tests
* Additional Tier 1 spreads tighten by as much as 90bp
* Peripheral/core pricing divide narrows
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Europe's weakest banks are expected
to make a frantic push into the Additional Tier 1 market in the
coming months, keen to raise much-needed capital after a rally
that has seen yields almost halve in a year.
The move to raise Additional Tier 1 bonds is part of a much
broader recapitalisation of the banks ahead of the ECB stress
tests. That process has seen lenders setting out on equity
sprees to ensure their balance sheets are robust enough to
withstand another crisis.
Troubled banks in Greece, Italy and Spain have already
launched rights issues. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a bank
that markets feared would collapse as recently as December,
launched a 5bn rights issue early this week.
But even after those deals, some banks are still falling
short. Sources said that regulators have already started warning
banks in Germany, Austria and Southern Europe (including those
that thought they had done enough to satisfy policymakers) to
continue to boost their capital buffers - and soon.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see weaker banks looking to sell
all kinds of debt - including Tier 2, senior and also Additional
Tier 1 capital - because spreads are just so tight," said a
London-based portfolio manager, who added that a 9% yield is now
fair for AT1 deals from such issuers, assuming investors have
done their credit homework.
Bankers agree and say that even the most troubled peripheral
lenders would be unlikely to pay more than high single-digit
yields to get deals done right now.
Spreads on Additional Tier 1 bonds have rallied by at least
25bp-50bp across the board since the ECB's announcement on June
5 that it would cut its refi and deposit rates and introduce
another (more targeted) LTRO. For peripheral issuers, the moves
were even more dramatic.
For example, Banco Popular Espanol's 500m AT1 screamed
tighter following the ECB meeting and now offers a yield of just
6% - just over half the 11.5% coupon the bank paid on a deal
that was priced last October.
"A lot of people now feel that Europe's banks are ultimately
back-stopped. With the likes of BPE 11.5% trading at sub-6%, the
yield levels look compelling for other banks to raise capital
this way," said Keval Shah, head of investment-grade DCM
syndicate at Lloyds Bank.
Chris Tuffey, head of DCM syndicate at Credit Suisse,
agreed, saying: "The move tighter in the market could give
issuers the impetus to move their plans forward."
For their part, investors have become ever more confident in
the strength of the economy - or at least that the ECB will be
able to do what is necessary to keep the wheels on the wagon.
To that extent, they may be willing to overlook a shortfall
in equity cushions while the going is good - even for less
stable banks.
Tuffey noted that the difference between BPE AT1 and Credit
Suisse subordinated paper has tightened from around 670bp in
October 2013 to circa 325bp currently.
"This shows the appetite that investors currently have for
peripheral bank paper and is likely to fuel further issuance,"
he said.
HEDGE FUND PLAY
The drivers of the rally in the last week or so - hedge
funds - are also likely to be the biggest buyers of peripheral
AT1s.
"When you look at the market, where high yield is coming in
at under 5%, banks offering paper at a yield premium to that
will be hard to pass up," said Shah.
The yield-to-worst on Barclays US high-yield bond index hit
a record low of 4.91% this week - passing through the previous
low of 4.95% from May 2013.
Still, an emergence of weaker banks in the AT1 market would
be a significant step, as so far it has been dominated by
national champions viewed as a safer bet.
BPE, Spain's fourth largest lender, is only the second
tier-two bank to issue AT1s. Bankers say there haven't been more
because the double-digit yield it paid put others off. The rally
appears to have changed that calculation.
