CORRECTED-UBS AT1 foreshadows heightened dollar supply

(Corrects date of UBS deals in paragraphs 16, 18)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - UBS shook the dormant European
Additional Tier 1 market back to life on Friday with a deal that
could herald a heightened period of dollar supply in the coming
months.
UBS, one of the largest issuers of CoCos across AT1 and Tier
2, opened books on a high-trigger Reg S dollar AT1 only a day
after Royal Bank of Scotland announced its long-awaited
inaugural trade.
"They are capitalising on good results; it's a clever
move. If you have good results and the market is quiet, and you
have a well established curve, why not?" said one banker.
The European market has been starved of AT1 issuance since
the second week of June, when BNP Paribas and Bank of Ireland
both issued EUR750m trades. It is the first Reg S dollar AT1
since DNB Bank issued USD750m in March.
Bankers suggested the euro market is open to issuance, but
dollars look more attractive on an economic basis.
IPTs for UBS's perpetual non-call 10-year notes started at
7.125% area. This was revised to 7% area as demand passed
USD6bn.
The IPTs were in line with where the bank priced a USD1.15bn
high-trigger permanent write-down AT1, callable after five
years, in February. That bond was bid around 5.836% on Friday
morning, according to Tradeweb prices.
The new deal, with expected BB/BB+ ratings, later launched
in a USD1.5bn size at 6.875% on books over USD7.5bn via global
coordinator and sole bookrunner UBS. There are 15 joint leads.
AT1 AWAKENING
Issuance from UBS and the prospect of RBS's deal have helped
revive the AT1 market for European banks, after Tier 2 hogged
the spotlight in recent months.
"By and large AT1 supply will pick up, but more into
dollars," said one syndicate official.
"Obviously there will be some people who want to go to the
euro domestic market, so we will see some supply there. But for
those borrowers that can look across currencies, the euro
doesn't look that competitive."
Royal Bank of Scotland is also angling for dollars, although
in SEC-registered format. The roadshow for that trade starts
Monday and issuance could follow the same week.
Italian lender Intesa is also strongly rumoured to be
preparing an inaugural trade. It has met US investors in recent
months but could also issue a euro tranche, according Michael
Huenseler, head of credit portfolio management at Assenagon.
"It's a trade-off - the market is deeper in the US, but
people know the name better here," he said.
The bond is not expected before September due to European
holidays.
ROUND TWO
This is the second round of Additional Tier 1 capital issued
at the group level for UBS, after a three-part deal in February.
Monday's results had teased the market with the promise of
AT1 issuance and "inaugural TLAC-eligible debt" in the third
quarter. AT1 capital is expected to count towards safety buffers
known as total loss absorbency capacity to be set by the
Financial Stability Board.
Like one of February's notes, today's PNC10 features a high
trigger permanent writedown structure, meaning investors could
see their holdings wiped out completely if the bank's Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. That ratio now stands at
14.4%.
While this structure prices wider than bonds with a
temporary write-down format, most investors care more about the
bank's ability to pay coupons, particularly for a rock-solid
name like UBS.
The bank is once again employing an unusual greenshoe
option, a tool borrowed from the equity market to help stabilise
the bonds in the secondary market.
"I'm pretty sure investors factor this in, said one
syndicate official. "Last time it helped the bonds trade up to
two points up on the break."
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker and
Helene Durand)