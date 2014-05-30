Investors prepare for bond pricing push-back

* Banks face higher new issue premiums
* ECB inaction could cause calamitous correction
* Investors continue to find value in peripheral and
subordinated bonds
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - The strongest European banks are
struggling to capitalise on the performance of their bonds in
the secondary market as expectations of ECB action to boost the
economy drive yields down to what investors view as irrationally
low levels.
Credit Suisse provided the clearest example of this
challenge earlier this week when it had to pay some 20bp -
double the sector's typical new issue premium - to ensure the
success of a sizeable 1.75bn five-year bond.
"Most deals that have come are oversubscribed and getting
done but with the strong supply pipeline it's more difficult to
push the limits on new trades," said Christoph Hittmair, head of
European FIG DCM at HSBC.
"Also, on the back of the recent supply, we have seen
something of a levelling off of spreads and demand for higher
new issue premiums from investors."
Over the past month, global financials have flooded the
European market with around 40bn-equivalent of euro and
sterling debt, compared to just 10bn sold during May 2013.
Part of investors' problem is a lack of performance from
deals. A 750m 12-year bond from Goldman Sachs initially widened
after pricing despite a solid book. Meanwhile Credit Suisse
failed to offer investors any upside, with its senior unsecured
transaction wrapped around reoffer.
"From our perspective senior unsecured bonds are just too
tight these days, particularly from core credits," said Robert
Montague, a senior investment analyst at ECM Asset Management.
"Banks are still printing deals at levels that are
attractive for the issuer but we have certain spread targets and
some of these recent offerings aren't meeting those."
The cost of insuring unsecured debt as measured by the
iTraxx Senior Financial index is continuing to decline. In the
past month, it fell a further 5bp to 72bp, while 10-year bond
spreads for stronger banks and peripheral issuers tightened
around 15bp and 20bp, respectively.
Against this bullish backdrop, borrowers are being
encouraged to offer reasonable premiums for their own good and
that of investors.
"We are seeing good demand for those issuers that have
started with sensible IPTs and not tried to extract the last
basis point from the market with the final pricing, and they
also do better in the after-market," said Alexandra MacMahon,
head of FIG debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and
Africa at Citigroup.
"Other deals haven't fared as well in the secondary given
softer tone and the rally in rates, particularly those offering
less scarcity value."
CORE ON BACK FOOT
The ECB-inspired rally has helped create something of an
anomaly, as strong credits from the core pay higher new issue
premiums than riskier subordinated paper and peripheral deals.
In the covered bond space, spreads have also tightened
aggressively in recent weeks after rumours that Europe's top
banking regulator will award them the highest liquidity status.
That would potentially give a huge boost to the asset class by
creating a captive investor base.
Against this backdrop, higher yielding senior peripheral and
subordinated bonds are the last sectors where investors are
still willing to enthusiastically buy into deals.
"In the subordinated bond market we are still seeing a lot
of demand despite the fact that we feel there is limited value,"
said Montague.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Additional reporting Helene
Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)