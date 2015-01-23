Funding levels fire up transatlantic bank issuance

* US banks set sights on euro market
* All-in cost of funding at attractive levels
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Lured by attractive financing rates
in Europe, US banks are crossing the pond to help raise the
funds they need to meet future regulatory requirements.
This week alone saw Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
and Citigroup sell a combined EUR4.8bn. That's almost a
fifth of the total EUR27bn of euro-denominated paper issued by
US banks in the whole of 2014, according to IFR data.
Bankers said the healthy bid out of Europe for senior paper
has encouraged US banks to consider euro funding, especially
since choppy conditions in the dollar market require relatively
large new issue premiums to get deals away.
US sentiment was not helped by JP Morgan having to downsize
an already-launched transaction last week on what was a volatile
day for Treasuries. Other US bank curves have widened since the
trade.
A key factor driving the issuance is the attractive all-in
cost of funding. Expectations of quantitative easing have driven
down euro spreads, so despite an elevated cost of swapping back
into dollars, euro trades still look appealing.
Pricing for JP Morgan's dual-tranche euro deal was 20bp
inside dollars for the 10-year fixed portion and 10bp inside for
the five-year floater, according to a banker.
Citi's EUR1.25bn 10-year also priced at a better level than
the bank could have achieved in dollars.
Goldman didn't do quite as well, coming more or less flat to
its home currency market with 7.5-year fixed and floating
issues, according to another banker.
"US banks are getting reasonable terms in Europe, although
it varies on the maturities," said a syndicate banker. "For
these banks, it doesn't really need to be much more attractive,
it just needs to be competitive enough so as soon as levels
elsewhere get close to the levels they can achieve domestically,
they come to the market."
Both Goldman and JP Morgan added floaters to their fixed
tranches during the bookbuilding process, a format which has
accounted for around 45% of deals in January.
"It's becoming an important and more strategic market," a
syndicate banker said.
Consensus put the new issue concession across the three
fixed notes at 15bp-20bp, more than the 7bp-10bp seen on senior
deals from European banks this year. Order books of EUR3-5bn
suggested this proved popular a popular approach with
yield-hungry investors.
It could be that banks were happy to pay up to ensure the
deals got safely over the line, but some suggested that
investors were demanding additional compensation for the longer
maturities.
EYE TO THE FUTURE
Others reckon the market may already be feeling the impact
of the FSB's total loss-absorbing capital (TLAC) proposal on the
cost of holdco paper.
The FSB laid out plans in the autumn that could require the
world's systemically important banks, or G-SIBS, to have a
safety buffer of TLAC equivalent to at least 16%-20% of their
risk-weighted assets from January 2019. Some expect that debt
issued at the holding company level could help meet these new
requirements.
"After the TLAC numbers came out late last year, investors
began to wake up to the fact that there was more downstream risk
associated with holdco paper. So they (investors) are charging a
premium for that," said one DCM banker.
While uncertainty remains over pricing, TLAC requirements
are already having an impact on supply expectations.
To reach the midpoint of the 16-20% suggested range on a
static balance sheet basis, the US SIFIs (systemically important
financial institutions) would have to issue USD127bn in net
supply, Barclays analysts wrote in a report.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are likely to face the most
incremental issuance needs at USD52bn and USD55bn respectively.
It was therefore not surprising to see JP Morgan issue the best
part of USD8bn in the past week.
Laurent Frings, co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen
Asset Management, said it makes sense for US banks to issue now
while there are still misperceptions or uncertainty among
investors in Europe about where US holdco paper should trade.
"Investors are only starting to realise that they have been
buying structurally subordinated paper for the last 10 years,"
he said.
"So from a US bank perspective, they want to be quick off
the mark before there are more answers on TLAC, which will drive
a lot of supply and repricing of paper."
Senior holding company debt remains one of the cheapest
forms of capital and will therefore likely account for the
majority of this quantum, although additional rules could
require a certain proportion of subordinated debt.
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)