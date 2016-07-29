Brexit boost eludes Europe's investment banks, shows growing gap with Wall Street

* European FICC down 6.2 pct y/y
* U.S. FICC up 21 pct y/y
* Further cost cuts loom
By Anjuli Davies and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 29 Total bond trading revenues at
five of Europe's top banks fell in the second quarter, lagging
U.S. counterparts who capitalised on a spike in volatility from
the Brexit vote and highlighting a growing gap between the
biggest Wall Street and European banks.
Despite increased revenue at Barclays and BNP
Paribas from fixed income, commodities and currencies
(FICC), a category which includes bond trading, the outcome for
the European sector as a whole remained weak.
Taken together with FICC figures from Deutsche Bank
, UBS and Credit Suisse, revenues
fell by 6.2 percent in the quarter from a year earlier,
according to Reuters calculations based on their latest results.
That compares with a 21 percent rise to $13.1 billion in
revenue from FICC trading at the five biggest U.S. banks, which
benefited from Britain's surprise vote to leave the European
Union.
The volatility across global markets in the last week of
June led to record currency volumes for some big banks. But once
again, Europe struggled where U.S. banks thrived.
"European banks are under more pressure than U.S. banks to
shrink their capacities. Time isn't on their side, with
comparably less retail profits to balance out performance," said
Peter Hahn, professor of banking at the London Institute of
Banking & Finance.
"We're likely to see more evidence of U.S. institutions
continuing to take market share," said Hahn, a former bond
operative on Wall Street.
UBS scrapped short-term guidance on profitability due to
market uncertainty and Deutsche Bank warned it may need deeper
cost cuts to turn itself around against a backdrop of
challenging markets and record low interest rates.
Bond trading revenue has been grinding lower for about seven
years as new regulations on proprietary trading, derivatives and
capital have restricted what banks can do in bond markets,
making the business less lucrative.
But within that, U.S. banks have stolen a march on their
European rivals.
In 2007, the eight biggest European banks' FICC trading
revenues totalled $48 billion, compared with the $38 billion
generated by the five biggest U.S. banks, according to data from
analytics firm Tricumen Ltd.
By the end of 2015, European banks' FICC revenue had almost
halved to $26 billion, while U.S. banks' had risen to $43
billion. So in eight years, Europe's 26 percent advantage had
turned into a 40 percent deficit.
MORE PRESSURE
The Brexit vote on June 23 pushed shares of some of Europe's
banks to record lows, with European financials down 26 percent
so far this year versus a 7 percent decline in U.S. financials.
Deutsche is under more pressure than most, as with its bond
trading business sliding by a fifth in the second quarter. Its
shares are down more than 60 percent since John Cryan took over
as chief executive in July last year.
"Deutsche remains the 4th largest FICC house but the gap is
getting bigger relative to U.S. money center banks, as well as
smaller to 5th placed Goldman Sachs," JP Morgan analysts wrote
in a note this week.
Brexit is seen as a negative for banks in the longer term on
both sides of the Atlantic because the prolonged uncertainty
could subdue deal-making and trading activity. Banks may also
face the cost of relocating some London-based businesses and
staff to other EU cities.
France's BNP Paribas bucked the trend, reporting an 18
percent rise in FICC revenue to 1.05 billion euros, but asked by
an analyst on whether a spike in trading activity related to
Brexit helped the strong performance, chief financial officer
Lars Machenil said that there was no "material impact".
British bank Barclays also saw a boost in fixed income
trading, with revenue rising 10 percent year-on-year to 881
million pounds.
Some analysts say the positive outcome didn't change the
overall picture.
"We're going to see more job cuts and banks starting to
close down some trading desks altogether from September to the
end of the year," Octavio Marenzi, CEO and founder of
consultancy firm Opimas, said.
"There were not the same declines in Q2 as in Q1 but the
numbers are not terribly encouraging and so we could see some
major headcount reduction in trading arms and exiting of
businesses."
(Editing by David Holmes)