Bullish bankers struggle to adjust to bonus cutbacks

| LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK
LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) -
S elf-confidence and betting on long odds are part of their DNA
and so, while expecting the financial industry to slash bonuses
this year, many bankers think it will not happen to them.
They're in for a shock.
After a year of scandals, job cuts and shaky markets, senior
managers and consultants contacted by Reuters warn bonus pools
at top banks could shrink by up to 30 percent from last year.
And that's not to mention the pressure from regulators for
pay restraint and, in Europe at least, the risk of a backlash
from politicians and the public if an industry which many blame
for a new era of austerity were to reward itself generously.
The result will be more zero bonuses, dubbed "doughnuts",
than ever before as banks become more selective at separating
revenue-makers from the merely mediocre.
Yet, while luxury goods companies and high-end clubs and
restaurants are bracing for a drop in big spenders, the bonus
culture is so ingrained in the glass towers of global finance
that many bankers are still pinning their hopes on a big payout.
"It's going to be a rubbish year. But everyone secretly does
hope - or think - they might be OK," said one London investment
banker, speaking on condition of anonymity.
More than 80 percent of workers in the City of London
finance district expect a bonus for 2012, with almost half
saying it will likely be higher than last year, a survey by
eFinancialCareers showed in October.
Its survey for Wall Street yielded similar results.
Goldman Sachs hasn't helped to curb expectations by
setting aside 10 percent more money for compensation in the nine
months to September than in a very strained 2011.
"Bonuses are going to be worse than people assume," said the
head of a financial practice at a top U.S. headhunter.
The total amount put aside for pay and bonuses so far this
year by eight top international investment banks, including
JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, is already down 7
percent on average from 2011 levels and has fallen further than
revenues, third quarter results showed.
A new group of chief executives is also likely to lead from
the front. Barclays' boss Antony Jenkins, who has
called for a change in culture at banks, will be keen to avoid
the headlines attracted by his predecessor Bob Diamond's
17-million-pound ($27 million) pay package last year.
Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain, who earned almost 10
million euros ($13 million) in total pay in 2011 when he was the
investment bank boss, is also likely to take home less as he
spearheads a move to cut pay across the firm.
SHARING THE PAIN
In an industry which has unveiled plans for close to 160,000
layoffs since last year, just holding down a job is an
achievement.
But for those bankers still in work, the years since the
2008 financial market crisis have not been all bad.
Base pay has doubled for some compared to pre-2008 levels,
to make up for a drop in the cash bankers get in their bonuses.
These are now handed out mostly in shares that are deferred for
several years to appease regulators as well as shareholders.
Still, it is difficult for bankers to forget the boom years
when bonuses could easily surpass ten times their base salaries.
Many had come to expect or even rely on the year-end payment,
which in the run-up to 2008 was often viewed as a given.
Bonuses - usually paid out between January and March, after
payouts are finalised at year-end - are also still seen as a
measure of who is on their way up or on their way out.
"Some people would use it to finance their children through
public school and university, or to top up their pension," said
Julian Lewry, a former banker at Rabobank and ABN Amro who left
the industry in 2006 and now runs a music business.
"You always expected the bonuses to continue rising,
thinking 'the more I'm in an organisation, the more I'm
appreciated' ... Psychologically, I would probably still want to
see something (nowadays), even a modest bonus," he said.
The pain is unlikely to be spread evenly across regions.
U.S. pay consultants Johnson Associates said in August it
saw a moderate rise in bonuses for 2012, with workers in asset
and wealth management and retail banking the main beneficiaries.
In Asia, bankers said global firms competing with local
Chinese or Australian banks that are more sheltered from the
euro zone debt crisis might have to pay up to retain staff.
Even there, though, managers are trying to lower
expectations. "Every time a new report comes out saying bonuses
are going down by 'x', I make sure the team sees it," a senior
equities banker at a global firm in Hong Kong said.
Different parts of the industry are also likely to have
differing fortunes. A strong September in bond trading, for
instance, has helped to bump up bank revenues this year.
"Literally, we will be paying those people for a few very
good days in September. But so we ought to," said a top
executive at an international bank in London.
Mergers and acquisitions bankers, however, who have
commanded some of the biggest bonuses in meatier years for
holding down top level relationships with companies, will likely
do poorly after a slow year for deals.
Those who trade and sell equities - the target of heavy
layoffs this year as revenues faltered - can also expect bonuses
to drop between 10 and 20 percent, according to estimates from
two pay consultants.
The cuts of 2012 are unlikely to be the last either, with
pressure on pay continuing as regulators in Europe mull even
stricter bonus rules and the industry reshapes.
But big, one-off payouts are not dead yet.
"Bonuses are ingrained in the culture of the people making
the decisions as well," said Graham Paul, an employment lawyer
with Dundas & Wilson in London.
"That form of remuneration is what built up those banks ...
They may have been told it's not the way banks should operate,
but many still believe that model works best."