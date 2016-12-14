As good as it gets? Boutique banks look to grow beyond M&A

Dec 14 Boutique investment banks have grabbed a
record share of the global merger and acquisition fee pool off
larger Wall Street rivals this year but their stock price
performance is trailing bigger peers.
With M&A off the frenzied pace of last year and an uncertain
deal outlook ahead, investors are concerned that this could be
as good as its gets for independent banking firms whose fee
income is dominated by deals.
To diversify their revenues, firms including Rothschild & Co
SCA, Lazard Ltd and Evercore Partners Inc
are looking for new ways to gin up additional business
including advising on raising debt, corporate governance
structures and offering research for their clients.
It is a change of tack for a sector that has traditionally
trumpeted its focus on advising on deals as a profitable virtue,
allowing it to give undivided attention to a CEO's marquee deal
and avoiding the sort of conflicts of interest that plague
full-service banks.
But boutique banks have been hit by a double whammy.
M&A levels have slowed and without major lending and trading
desks, these firms are not in line for the sort of boost their
larger rivals are expected to earn from the spending plans and
deregulation goals of President-elect Donald Trump's
administration is expected to implement.
So far this year, their stock prices are down around 1
percent, compared with a 28 percent median increase enjoyed by
the six largest U.S. banks.
"There is a need for those firms to find more consistent
revenue streams," said Gary Goldstein, CEO of Whitney Partners,
an executive search firm that works with banks.
However, there is also some fear that as they diversify into
new areas they could dilute their unique calling card and hurt
their core business.
"Everyone wants to find ways to grow, although there is
always fear about straying too much from your roots," said
Greenhill & Co Inc CEO Scott Bok. "The story around all
of the firms is that they don't have conflicts of interest, but
the purity of that story starts to go away if you start adding
on a lot of ancillary businesses."
MORE CONSISTENCY
While many banks have for years looked to advising on debt
restructurings as a way to withstand an M&A downturn, they have
lately ramped up efforts to move beyond mergers.
Independent banking firm Rothschild said in December it had
hired former Credit Suisse Group AG banker Michael Speller to
form a new debt advisory business in the United States. The firm
will not use its balance sheet, but instead advise clients on
how to best sell bonds and loans.
The firm already has an existing equity advisory business in
the United States.
"The nature of the debt advisory business is less episodic
and more consistent over the business cycles," said Jimmy
Neissa, head of Rothschild's North American business.
Rothschild is also looking at entering into other businesses
complementary to its advisory unit, Neissa said, declining to
give specifics.
In November, Lazard hired two senior bankers to expand a
group that advises clients on shareholder activism and corporate
governance.
Perella Weinberg Partners also said that month it would
combine with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co in a move that would
add energy securities research, underwriting and trading
services, as well as $2 billion in assets to its asset
management division.
In February 2015, Greenhill acquired Cogent Partners, a
so-called secondary advisory firm which advises pension funds
and endowments on the sale of interests in private equity and
similar funds.
MARKET SHARE LAND GRAB
Boutique banks have been aggressively grabbing M&A market
share from their big bank counterparts since the financial
crisis. So far this year, boutiques accounted for 34 percent of
fees paid out to advisory fees, the highest level ever. That is
up from 20 percent in 2007.
Yet, say some analysts, M&A may have hit its peak, creating
less potential upside for boutiques.
Overall global M&A has declined in 2016 by 18 percent to
$3.3 trillion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"When you see M&A deals broken and activity declining this
year, investors may believe that this is as good as the cycle is
going to get," said Jeffrey Harte, a banking analyst with
Sandler O'Neill. "With more diversified banks you can see more
growth."
Many smaller banks are following a model paved by private
equity firms such as Carlyle Group LP and Blackstone
Group LP which have branched out from corporate takeovers
to energy, real estate and lending to build more diversified
businesses.
Evercore has already begun on that journey. In 2014,
Evercore acquired research-focused brokerage Institutional
Strategy & Investment to help it win capital markets business
such as initial public offerings.
Evercore's strategy has paid off. Shares of the bank have
surged 30 percent since the beginning of the year.
To be sure, some boutiques are careful not to lose sight of
their roots.
Centerview Partners, which landed advisory roles in some of
the biggest deals of the year, including General Electric Co's
combination of its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes
Inc and British American Tobacco plc's proposed
merger with Reynolds American, has not shifted away from
its core mergers business.
"There is still plenty of white space for all of the
boutiques to grow," said Devin Ryan, an analyst with JMP
Securities. "No one is at a point where they are hitting any
ceiling."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Carmel
Crimmins and Alan Crosby)